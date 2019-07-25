SCCPSS holds media day to discuss new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you know WTOC, has been bringing you back to school stories, and Thursday, we had another opportunity to ask some great questions.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School system held a media day where department heads talked about everything from transportation, to food services, to academics, to technology, and everything in between.
As school leaders finalize details, WTOC made sure to speak with every subject matter expert to get you the information you need to know.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says they are poised to kick off a great school year, and there are changes in store.
“So, you’ll hear us talk about the way forward. We have built a really solid foundation of success and we’re building upon it, so you’ll see some continuation of some initiatives that we started previously that we saw success with those. We’ll continue those, and of course, we’ll add some new things this year, so were very excited about those," Dr. Levett said.
Parents, keep in mind there is a Back To School Expo this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Mall, where you can make a one-stop shop to learn about everything you need to know.
