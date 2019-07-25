‘Step Up Savannah’ working to fight poverty in the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit is hoping you will step up and apply for their neighborhood leadership academy.
Step Up Savannah is a group working to fight poverty in Savannah. They are hosting their eleventh class to go through 12 weeks of leadership training.
A former student in the class says it teaches Savannah residents how to be more active citizens.
“We’d like individuals to apply who have a desire to do more and serve in the community," said alumna, Latoya Brannen, Neighborhood Leadership Academy. "We would like those individuals who would like to know how to properly speak to our elected officials. We would like those individuals who would like to learn about race and class and culture, and how those things take place here in our area.”
If you’d like to apply, you still have a few days left to do it. The course is free, but you will need a letter of recommendation to apply. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.