Suspect on the loose after HHI restaurant ransacked

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the suspect involved in a burglary at a Hilton Head Island restaurant, early Thursday morning.
Investigators say a man went inside Aunt Chilada’s between 2 and 3 a.m. after the restaurant was closed, ransacked it, and stole liquor. They also say he was intoxicated on alcohol and/or drugs at the time.
Investigators say the suspect is Caucasian and was wearing an unknown colored Columbia PFG shirt and unknown colored shorts. They believe there is a good chance he was in bars on the south end of Hilton Head Island before burglarizing the restaurant.
Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843.255.3414.
