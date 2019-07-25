Thursday: Beautiful Weather Prevails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s inland, upper 60s in Savannah and lower 70s along the coast and across southern areas through 7 a.m.
The weather is drier this morning – drier feeling and there is no rain in the forecast.
The drier trend continues through the day. Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by lunch, with plenty of sunshine. Temps peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
Get outside and enjoy your day!
Moisture creeps back in Friday – it’ll feel more humid and scattered rain returns to the outlook. Warm, humid conditions persist this weekend as a daily chance of pop-up downpours.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter