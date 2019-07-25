Thursday: Beautiful Weather Prevails

By Cutter Martin | July 25, 2019 at 4:53 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 4:53 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s inland, upper 60s in Savannah and lower 70s along the coast and across southern areas through 7 a.m.

The weather is drier this morning – drier feeling and there is no rain in the forecast.

The drier trend continues through the day. Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by lunch, with plenty of sunshine. Temps peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Get outside and enjoy your day!

Moisture creeps back in Friday – it’ll feel more humid and scattered rain returns to the outlook. Warm, humid conditions persist this weekend as a daily chance of pop-up downpours.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter