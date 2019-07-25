Town of Glennville renovating building to use for emergencies

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve already seen threats of storms in the Atlantic to remind us that hurricane season is here.
One town will have new space this season to help keep them working in an emergency. It comes out of the ashes of something lost.
This rebuild not only gives the fire chief and Public Works the office space back that they lost; it also gives city crews and others a place to work in case of emergency.
Fire destroyed half the building in late December 2017. City leaders decided to build bigger and better when they replaced it. Mayor Chris Roessler says they’ll have generators and extra space where crews can work during a hurricane, an ice storm, or other trouble.
“It’s great to have the resources here to be able to get relief efforts to our citizens when they need them,” Mayor Roessler said.
They added a large conference room, bunk rooms, laundry, and showers in case crews have to be there around the clock for days.
“We could put law enforcement here instead of having to put them in a hotel, when those might be occupied by people evacuating from another zone.”
With the county’s emergency resources headquartered on the other side of the county in Reidsville, this gives them a second platform to help storm victims and others.
They hope to have this all finished in early September, just as hurricane season gets into full swing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.