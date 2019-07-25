Wayne County School System beefs up security measures for upcoming year

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be back in their classrooms before you know it.
Wayne County’s school staff and the students in the county are soaking up their last days of summer before they head back to school on Aug. 8. When they return, they should be looking forward to more school security to ensure kids are safer this year.
“All the schools now have limited access at the front, so when parents come in in the morning at any time at the school, they will have to get buzzed in. Students in high school and the middle grades will be wearing ID badges. That is new for the middle school," said Reggie Burgess, Wayne County, Board of Education.
Burgess says all visitors do have to show ID if they are checking out a student or coming on campus for school business. He says they will also continue with their policy of no cell phones in the schools. Students will be allowed to keep their phones on campus, but they must be turned off and secured from the first bell to the last. He says this helped with cutting down on some of the discipline issues last year.
“One of the biggest questions we get is, ‘where they can find our back to school list?’ Our back to school list is all on the website, and each school has their own individual website. We have all of our back to school frequently asked questions and flyers on our website so parents can see those.”
The two main dates to remember are:
- Open House: Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 3:30-6
- Students head back Thursday, Aug. 8.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.