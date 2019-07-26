Addition added to African-American monument on River Street

“I wanted people to know who did it; that was my mother; who sculpted it; that was Mrs. Spradley. I want them to realize - especially younger people - that this is the African-American Family; something that is slowly but surely, despite statistics, being disjointed, and when I see this statue, it’s a reminder of her work and of where black people need to be to refocus upon the African-American Family, emphasis upon ‘Family.’ That’s something I love to see," said Dr. Jordan’s son, Ken Jordan.