Anti-bullying rally to be held at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year gives some parents concerns about children being victims of bullying.
A rally will be held Saturday in Statesboro to make resources available so parents can learn different ways to deal with the issue. Organizers hope to give students what they need for a new year, from school supplies to the skills needed to deal with bullying.
The rally drew a few hundred last year, just days after Hurricane Michael, and they expect an even bigger turnout this year. Counselor Jeff Klare put it together to help students deal with bullying, both in person as well as online. He’s grateful both city and county leaders have given their support. He hopes they can coach children on the mental, emotional, and physical ways to stand up to bullying.
They also hope to teach parents warning signs to be aware of when a child is a bully or is being bullied.
“Bullying is a 24-hour a day occurrence. We’ve got to try to get communities involved. It’s a national epidemic, and we’ve got to get people to understand,” Klare said.
He hopes the message spreads and helps students get the school year off to a good start.
They’ll have everything from bounce houses for younger kids, to an essay contest for older students. It all starts at 10 a.m. at Mill Creek Park.
