Bringing the Reginade to Grayson Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another day at the office for the Savannah Bananas. Baseball is playing. People are singing.
And four grown men are acting like dinosaurs on the field during a mid-inning break.
Depsite all that’s going on at work, no one is having more fun than the guy carrying trash bags in a shopping cart.
“I love it, he says" "I enjoy every minute of it.”
This is Reginald Horton, the employee whose infectious positivity has rubbed off on players, fellow employees, and thousands of Bananas fans.
“You can’t meet Reginald and not smile," says Bananas’ co-owner Emily Cole. "As soon as you meet him, you are just brought up in energy and happiness.”
What some call energy, Reginald calls Reginade.
It’s an actual drink he makes for the team, his own secret recipe.
But it’s also the juice he brings to Grayson Stadium, all while simply helping keep the place clean.
“It’s something that so many people would wrinkle their nose at or shy away from. But he takes that job and is excited about it," Cole says. "He shows up early every day to pick up extra trash at the ball park.”
For Reginald, it’s about pride in a place he loves.
“This is my home,” he says.
It doesn’t seem to matter what he’s doing on a gameday, the joy is always there.
“My role is to keep smiling,” he says, living up to that role as he does.
It’s a job Reginald was born to do. Thankfully for those in Savannah, he does it quite well.
