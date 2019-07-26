Celebrating 65 Years: The team that Doug Weathers Built

“When I came here, Doug was inching toward retirement. That didn’t slow him down. He would pick up the phone, pick up the camera, and roll on breaking news. He was at a point in his career when he could’ve easily and justifiably not taken that effort, but that was not his nature. His nature was to get the news to the people, and he would give everything he had to make sure he was informing the people,” said Larry Silbermann, WTOC V.P. & General Manager.