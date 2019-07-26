Chatham Co. law enforcement warns against labeling children’s names on backpacks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first day of school draws near, the Chatham County Narcotics Unit is warning parents not to put their child’s name on school items.
Monogramming names on backpacks may be trendy, but law enforcement is asking parents to think twice before letting their child go to school with them.
Lt. Yujean Foster with the Chatham County Police Department says while monogramming your child’s backpack or even clothing can make life a lot easier, it can also invite unwanted predators. He says instead of putting your child’s name on their backpack as a billboard, try putting initials, or even their name somewhere less obvious, like on their lunch bag instead.
Lt. Foster says kids tend to respond when they hear their first name, and they may be too young to be aware of the bad things that can happen. He says while the kids may be innocent, he wants adults to be more cautious.
“We understand that it makes life a little bit easier for them," Lt. Foster said. "It’s easier to find their own property by having it monogrammed or whatever, but the problem that we have with that is with the type of people that we have in this day in age, especially across the nation about kids being abducted and taken and manipulated and so forth. We just don’t want to make it easier for the people who are known to try to do wrong things.”
Foster says parents can also try a different or unique pattern that will help distinguish their child’s belongings from those of other students.
