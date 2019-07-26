City celebrates Coffee Bluff Marina additions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah celebrated additions to the Coffee Bluff Marina on Friday.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach, District Six Alderman Tony Thomas, other elected officials, and members of the community gathered at the marina to mark the openings of the Rosedew Park and the Falligant Pavilion.
The Rosedew Park is located at the north end of the marina parking lot. It includes a playground with trees and benches.
The sheltered pavilion was named “Falligant Pavilion” because the park was originally laid out as part of Dr. L.A. Falligant’s Town of Rosedew, according to a Chatham County Engineering Office map from 1887.
“This was a piece of property that was so fought-over over the decades, and when we can bring it all together for the whole community like this and provide it for all the citizens to use, it’s a win-win for everyone, and this one is special because we’re remembering the man who 138 years ago laid out a plan for a park to be here," Alderman Thomas said.
The city said the additions align with the priority of Neighborhood Revitalization within the “Savannah Forward” strategic plan. The additions were funded by District 6 special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) funds.
