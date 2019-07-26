Commission discusses security changes after suspicious package left at old Chatham Co. Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation into a suspicious package that was left on the old Chatham County Courthouse’s steps earlier this week is ongoing.
During Friday’s County Commission meeting, we learned more about the package and what security changes are on the horizon.
If you’ve ever been to Savannah City Hall, the security protocol will be a lot like what they have. Not only will visitors pass through a scanner, they’ll have to show a valid drivers license and get a printed name badge with their picture to wear as long as they’re inside.
These were all details given by Chatham County Manager Lee Smith after being asked by one of the commissioners about security protocol. Smith says police are still looking for the person who left the suspicious package on the steps of the old courthouse around 5 a.m. Monday. It was actually captured on surveillance video, which is being looked at not only by CCPD, but also federal agencies.
The county manager says the package did have some disturbing writing on it, and also had a CO-2 canister taped to it, but had nothing inside. Smith noted the large police and fire response it required, the man hours from that response, and the fact that county workers were unable to start their day until around noon.
As far as a reason behind the placement of the package, Smith gave commissioners this theory.
“On a lighter note, we do believe they put it at the wrong courthouse, but we think, because it’s very common for people to try and stop court; those are very common bomb threats.”
Smith says they’re also discussing educating county employees on how to better recognize suspicious activity around the courthouse, adding they got lucky this time that nothing was inside.
