Friday: Isolated showers moving onshore

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures top out in the mid 80s to about 90 degrees this afternoon with isolated showers continuing to move onshore. These downpours will pass overhead, moving west into the evening. If you have plans. Make sure you have your rain gear on standby if you have evening plans, but most of the rain will be confined to coastal communities.
Showers are possible along the coast once again Saturday morning, but we’ll be pretty dry from the late afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach about 90s degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Humidity increases along with rain chances midweek, with highs returning to the lower 90s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.