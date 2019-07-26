Groves tabs Latimore as new head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groves High School has named James Latimore as the Rebels’ new head football coach.
Latimore comes to Savannah after several seasons in Montezuma as the Macon County offensive coordinator and QBs coach. The Bulldogs won the 2016 GHSA Class A-Public state championship with Latimore on staff, and QB K’Hari Lane set a Georgia state record with 56 touchdown passes in a season.
Latimore faces two major challenges in Garden City.
One, the Rebels have won just four games over the past four seasons. Groves went 0-10 in 2015, and have failed to average 10 points a game in two of the previous four seasons.
Two, the season starts in a little more than a month for Groves. The Rebels travel to Effingham County on August 30 to open the season.
