Hydrant flushing causes discolored water for some Metter residents

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some homeowners in Metter say their water turned black for over an hour on Thursday night.
They say it’s not the first time it’s happened.
"When I got up and looked at the commode, I thought, “My goodness! We’ve got colored water!' It was rusty-looking and, you know...ugly,” resident, Charlene Ward said.
Metter’s Public Works director says city fire crews did mandatory flushing of some new fire hydrants.
“That’s when it will stir up and we’ll see an increase in brown water,” said Cliff Hendrix, Public Works, Director.
He says the water from the city’s wells contains manganese. They treat it in the system, but a system flush stirs the problem temporarily. They post signs in a neighborhood when they do, but problems can extend beyond a few streets.
“When you experience a water problem, let us know. Call City Hall and let us know. We want to keep a record. That way, we can better manage our system,” Hendrix said.
He says they’re replacing metal water lines, but it will cost the city millions, so they can’t do it overnight.
The colored water leaves a residue behind. Hendrix says they offer a cleaning solution at City Hall for free. He says they ask people to let the water run until it’s clear. If that leads to a higher than usual water bill, they’ll look at your average, and charge you from that.
Hendrix just asks that citizens work with them while this is an issue.
