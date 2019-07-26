Isolated showers, storms possible heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most are dry this morning, but a few coastal showers are possible through the morning commute.
We begin Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. By noon, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-80s; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
The evening forecast is mostly dry, with pleasant temperatures – by July standards. Humidity remains lower than normal.
The same general weather pattern persists into the weekend across the area; an isolated shower chance with seasonably pleasant temperatures. More humidity and a greater chance of rain returns the middle of next week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter