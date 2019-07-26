Jasper Co. deputy suspended after ‘inappropriate comment’ on social media

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A deputy in Jasper County has been suspended over a social media post.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying one of its deputies, a 30-year veteran of the force, made an "uncalled for and inappropriate" comment on social media.
In an apology letter also posted, that deputy said he posted a photo with a caption and "used a word that has been taken as a racial slur."
The letter goes on to say, “to the people of any race, sex, color, creed, or religion that these words have offended, I offer my most sincere and deep apology.”
On Tuesday, July 31, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is hosting an open forum community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ridgeland Baptist Church.
The meeting will discuss community relations between the sheriff's office and residents.
While the meeting post does not specifically state this open forum is related or caused by the aforementioned social post, the two sheriff’s office Facebook posts were posted close together.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.