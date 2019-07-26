More security added after Savannah mosque alerted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mosque in Savannah is adding more security after an online article claimed they are dangerous.
The Islamic Center of Savannah told WTOC those accusations are false.
They are adding security and working with law enforcement because they say they do not want false claims to encourage violence towards their community.
The extra precautions are understandable, given the center’s history.
Their original mosque burned down in 2003 from what was later determined to be arson.
The mosque says they found threatening notes a few years ago.
“I’m hopeful everything will turn out to be okay. We are taking precautions and have notified the authorities, the FBI, and the police to look over this matter and guide us to make sure we are protected," said Dr. Mohammed Masroor, Chair of Board at the Islamic Center of Savannah.
Savannah Police are currently providing security outside the center’s mosque. They say they do provide security for other faith-based organizations when asked to.
