2 new roundabouts under construction in south Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first day of school for Bryan County is Aug. 1, but road construction may put a damper on your commute.
That’s because roundabouts on Belfast River Road at Harris Trail and Belfast Keller roads are still in the works. Parents living in the area say not only will it slow down their morning commute to work, it will also be a headache when dropping kids off to school with construction being so close to Richmond Hill Middle School.
“It’s very congested, definitely. Traffic is much slower," said Myra Smith.
Smith is just one of many parents not only concerned about the first day of school, but also about the construction and traffic that will come with it.
“It’s definitely a discrepancy as far as school starting back, because you know, school starting back is already an issue and hectic anyway because a lot of parents are scrambling," Smith said.
According to Bryan County officials, the roundabouts construction has been delayed due to utilities.
“Contractors had to move some utilities around, so we wanted to have it done by the end of school, and now it looks like it’s going to probably be about an 8-12 week delay," said Chairman Carter Infinger, Bryan County Board of Commissioners.
Infinger says while the construction may be a headache, there won’t be any road closures during school hours. He says once they are finished, the roundabouts will be a huge asset to the area.
“Roundabouts don’t stop traffic, it just makes it so everybody is continuously flowing around, so there’s no stop light that we have to install and maintain, and it really stops people from running red lights, and t-bone accidents.”
Infinger says in order to help with the process, they are asking people to plan ahead, which means slowing down and paying attention.
“Anytime school starts, for about two weeks, it’s kind of a mad house with everybody taking their kids to school, so what we ask people to do is let your kids ride the bus, or leave a few minutes early and have patience."
Infinger says both roundabouts should be done by the end of the year with no other unexpected delays.
