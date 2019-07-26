Officials say construction complete on Highway 80 near Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve driven on or off Tybee Island after 7 p.m. this summer, you probably got stuck in a bit of traffic.
According to the City of Tybee, crews have wrapped up a construction project. The Georgia Department of Transportation was repaving parts of Highway 80 to add 10 inches of concrete to prevent future road flooding. It also added some emergency lanes for first responders.
Mayor Jason Buelterman hopes this only foreshadows the bigger Highway 80 project needed to replace the two-lane bridges over Lazaretto Creek and Bull River.
“We keep inching closer towards the finish line on getting all the permits done, and the $112 million allocated towards that project, and we will keep advocating for it," Mayor Buelterman said. "Just a few days ago, we had a four-car accident at the top of the Lazaretto Creek Bridge, which further proves the point that we need to have those bridges replaced sooner rather than later.”
Buelterman says residents were upset with how long the repaving project took. Georgia DOT crews started at the beginning of April, but according to their contract, it was only expected to take 60 days.
