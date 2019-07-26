Richmond Hill restaurant employees concerned over possible rabid fox

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It was more than the typical lunch crowd at the one restaurant in Richmond Hill Friday.
It was a unusual sight at the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell off Highway 17: A fox seen hanging around outside the store, not bothered by all the cars and people. Calls for a possibly rabid fox began to pour in.
The fox was pacing back and forth in the ditch. It was the landscaper who initially spotted the animal.
“Well, I was out there trimming a few shrubs and bushes, and the next think you know, a fox came and, you know, started going in circles,” said Malik Williams.
He said he could tell something wasn’t right.
“It just was a little tame, you know? Didn’t run. Wasn’t scared or anything. It was foaming out the mouth; started going in circles, and it just laid right there.”
Williams said he called Bryan County Animal Control, but when WTOC spoke to them, they said they only have the training and equipment to handle domesticated animals.
The fox stayed in the ditch through the lunch rush in the area, pacing, and eventually laying down with heavy rapid breathing.
Around 1:30 p.m., a game warden, and later a biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, responded. By then, the animal had moved in front of the Hampton Inn, eventually hiding in the drain near the EconoLodge.
They were unable to get the fox out of the drain, and believe it may have died there.
WTOC was the only news crew there, and the biologist asked to review our video. Based off of that video, she said it likely did not have rabies.
“From what I saw, it was exhibiting symptoms of being hit by a car, just the way it was acting and staggering. It was breathing very shallow, and the fact that it had pink foam coming out of its mouth means that it had blood in it, probably it was bleeding internally and suffered some internal injuries," said wildlife biologist, Kara Day. "It was also right beside Highway 17, so I really believe it was most likely hit by a car.”
They said the public shouldn’t be concerned about a rabies case at this time.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources stopped by all the hotels and restaurants in the area to tell them if they do see the fox again, to give them a call directly.
If you see the fox in the area, or any other animal that may be injured or rabid, DNR asks that you call their Ranger Hotline at 800.241.4113, or you can call their Brunswick office during business hours at 912.262.3173.
The Coastal Health District sent the following tips on rabies prevention:
Several species of wild animals that are native to Coastal Georgia - including raccoons, foxes, and bats – can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health Office offers these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:
- Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.
- Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.
- Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.
Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.