Savannah City Council pushes to fix-up public pools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council made city swimming pools a priority in their latest meeting.
When finalizing their SPLOST funded projects, they allotted close to $2 million to four swimming pools. That’s only if voters say yes to SPLOST 7 on the ballot in November.
Parks and Recreation leaders told City Council members if they did not get these funds, they would need to start closing down some pools. Interim Director Barry Baker says their department is having to get creative to find the money to keep all nine pools open.
“Each year, we are working to patch up, be it the deck or stopping leaks in the pool," Baker said.
Haven, Shuman and Daffin Park would get $500,000, and W.W. Law Pool would get $250,000. It costs a lot to maintain old pools.
“I’ll say they are as old as 40 to 45 or 50 years old. Not many of the facilities are that old, but more in the range of 30 to 40,” Baker said.
It’s good news to neighbors like Daniel Gleason. He says he’s taken advantage of the pool a handful of times this year.
“First of all, it’s here and it’s free. It’s close and convenient. The lifeguards and the staff and Ms. Robinson, they are awesome. They are fun. They are friendly. They remember you," Gleason said.
Neighbors say more improvements will bring more people. According to the Parks and Recreation Office, they have a long list of updates they want to tackle with this money.
“Our dressing rooms and we have some ADA areas that we need to provide more access. We need to redo our guard rooms. We need to upgrade our pool equipment, update our filters and pumps," Baker said.
The pools will not see any of those dollars until SPLOST 7 if approved in November and would go into effect in October 2020.
Residents are hopeful. They say improving these pool facilities could have a domino effect on the houses and neighborhoods around them.
“The more that they fix it up, I believe more people will start coming. They’ll see the result of it, and it encourages more people to come," said Savannah resident, Frank Rose. "I think it creates a chain reaction of a positive thing.”
Baker says these SPLOST funds help keep the pools completely free and open to the public.
