Shooting brings extra law enforcement to St. Helena Island in area of Saxonville, Shiney roads

ST. HELENA, S.C., (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was injured by gunfire on St. Helena Island just before 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Deputies responded to Saxonville Road to find the victim, who was conscious and alert.
Although deputies have not found a suspect, investigators say there does not appear to be a public safety threat. However, residents and drivers in the area of Saxonville and Shiney roads can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.
The victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
