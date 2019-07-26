SPD aims to maintain community relationships, proactive stance on violent crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gangs, guns, and drugs are still a top priority for Savannah Police, and we’ve heard that several times from Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.
2019 is halfway over, and we’re looking at the department’s progress cracking cases. Three arrests in a June 10 shooting at Colonial Village at Marsh Cove, an arrest in a June 11 double homicide along Damascus Street, and a July 3 Violent Crimes Task Force investigation and arrest that also netted drugs and guns are just a few of the recent victories for the Savannah Police Department.
“The big thing is the Violent Crimes Task Force has been beefed up, and while we were doing intelligence-led policing, I think we’ve been afforded the opportunity to kind of refine the cycle and place a greater emphasis and improve the actual flow of information, and getting that actionable information back out to the Violent Crimes Task Force.”
Captain David Gay points out the Task Force is on the street now seven days a week, and with their flexibility and wide range of crime fighting capabilities, they’ve been even more productive.
Where the department still lacks, according to Captain Gay, is on the technology front.
“We have some significant technological challenges internally with the police department. We’re doing a lot of things by brute force that we could be doing a lot more efficiently,” Captain Gay said.
Gay says advancing forensic technology and a strong relationship with federal partners and the DA’s Office have helped yield the results they’ve seen so far this year.
