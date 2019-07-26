Swainsboro, Ga. home tied to famous ‘Gone with the Wind’ author

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - “Gone with the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell spent most of her early life in Atlanta, but a part of her childhood home has been hidden in plain sight for over 60 years.
When Robert and Marilyn Kernodle moved to Swainsboro in 2015, they had no idea their home had a connection to Mitchell, until they began cleaning.
“I just couldn’t believe it, the last trash bag. We had taken them out on the back porch, out of the attic, we had found the check,” homeowner Marilyn Kernodle said.
This wasn't just any old check. It was from the original home builders, dated 1952.
After doing some research, they found out that money was used to buy a portion of Margaret Mitchell's childhood home on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.
"In 1952, it was being torn down and they held an auction for pieces of the house and Charles Elliott - who built this house - went to Atlanta to the auction, bought the six columns and the whole front door facade for $475," homeowner Robert Kernodle said.
"People have stepping stones, they took any part of the house they could. The family, they just didn't want anyone to profit from anything, so the house was just torn down," Marilyn said.
The couple continued their research and discovered numerous newspaper articles confirming the columns on their home really were in fact, the real deal.
"And I was, one night, going through pictures of the University of Georgia online, and I found the columns, but they were set different on the house the Mitchell's built, it wasn't across the front like this one," Marilyn said.
For years, there were whispers around town that the home had a connection to the film, without knowing the real connection was with the author all along.
"Our son said we were nuts at our age to move up here, but you know if we hadn't of done it, we would have never known," Kernodle said.
"History, anything like that should be preserved and not let go. Every time you look at different things in the house, if you don't know the history on it, it just makes you wonder where it came from," Robert said.
What is now restored to its original beauty, was once just a short walk to the trashcan away from being lost to history.
"It just really makes you wonder when you drive through the countryside here in Georgia, what else is out there,” Marilyn said.
The home is not typically open to the public, but if you are interested in seeing it, contact the Kernodle’s by sending an email to navybob67@gmail.com.
