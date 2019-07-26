Weekend: Clouds build but rain remains south and coastal.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some showers are streaming onshore south of I-16 and will continue to push past I-95 for cities like Townsend, Darien, Jesup, and even Richmond Hill to Hinesville. High pressure will prevail inland keeping I-16 and north including the Beaufort, Bluffton, Hardeeville, Ridgeland, and Hilton Head dry but mostly cloudy.
Heading out tonight - there’s a slight chance of showers before sunset but by the time you make it out of the movie or dinner, things should be dry. The train of weak surface waves along the stationary front extending from Florida to the Gulf Stream will continue.
Saturday and Sunday waking to a mix of sun and clouds with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s coast. Afternoon highs will peak in the upper 80s for islands east to Savannah, Rincon to 92 inland with a lot of cloud coverage in the afternoon and a better chance at showers south of I-16 again.
Beaches will be partly sunny with Atlantic moisture trying to make a run for the coast. Better chance at showers would be Jekyll and St Simons then Tybee then Hilton Head. So if you’re trying to make it beach day, think about heading north instead of south. Also keep an eye on those flags warning you about rip currents.
A weak cold front is going to try and move through mid week with higher rain chances and higher humidity will return as well.
