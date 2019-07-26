122-year-old Savannah church demolished after weekend fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It took one morning to bring down what was left of a historic church in Savannah.
The First Metropolitan Baptist Church was badly damaged in a fire over the weekend, forcing crews to shut down a section of West 37th Street all week. That area of the road is now back open to traffic.
Another piece of Savannah’s history - and a sanctuary for many - came down in the Victorian District on Friday morning. It took a Sunday night fire and heavy machinery to bring down what had stood for 122 years. When built in the 1890′s, the church was then known as the 7th Street Methodist Episcopal Church.
Crews started working on the First Metropolitan Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m.
The fire started in a house next door to the church. In total, two houses and the historic church were destroyed. Now, it’s uncertain what will happen. The church is hoping to rebuild, and emotions have been strong all week.
“It is so heartbreaking because that church has always, in my lifetime, been a part of the community. We don’t know what will replace those buildings. Something will eventually, but we don’t know whether they will fit in with the other structures in the community, or if they’ll be something different," said Carolyn Guliford, who lives near the church.
A team looked through the remains to see if anything could be salvaged, as well as when, and if, they’ll be able to rebuild. We’ll follow this story closely and bring you updates as they become available.
