Comfortable stretch of weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers continue to diminish as we head into the evening with temperatures cooling into the 70s after sunset. Bs careful if you have beach plans for the rest of Saturday! Some of our area beaches are displaying a red flag due to visible rip currents and larger swells. Otherwise, the weather is looking good for our evening plans.
Tybee Island Tides: 2.1' 11:00PM | 7.2' 5:00AM | 1.0' 12:00PM
Overnight, temperatures bottom out near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll climb to the mid to upper 80s by noon on Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees. Rain chances are minimal on Sunday with lower humidity than what we are used to this time of the year. Meaning, it will be a great day to get some yardwork done!
Rain chances increase in the second half of the work week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and increased humidity.
Tropics: We are watching a couple of tropical waves moving off the west coast of Africa, but these will enter an unfavorable environment for development. We are not expecting any new tropical cyclone development over the next five days.
