Gillum is Bananas’ winningest head coach in franchise history

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WTOC) - It was a history making night for the Savannah Bananas, as the team helped head coach Tyler Gillum become the winningest coach in franchise history.
His 65th victory came Friday night against the Blowfish, 10-2 in dominant fashion.
Jake Sullivan hit a two-run homer in the fourth, while Tanner Thomas went 3-5 at the dish. The Virginia Tech product drove in three and scored two runs as well.
The win helps push the Bananas into a tie with the Macon Bacon for the second half division standings. Savannah is back home Friday night to host the Florence RedWolves.
