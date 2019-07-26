‘How did this happen to a guy from Lancaster?’: S.C. astronaut looks back on moon missions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In 1972, 83-year-old Charlie Duke walked on the moon.
He is one of the 12 men who have ever set foot on the moon. He also grew up South Carolina.
“You look back and wonder, how did this happen to a guy from Lancaster, South Carolina?” Duke said.
In 1972, during the Apollo 16 mission, Duke became the youngest moonwalker in history.
“Growing up, nobody dreamed of being an astronaut because there weren’t any astronauts back then,” he said.
Duke was a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force before he joined the space program. In 1966, he became an astronaut.
“We wanted to serve our country and this was the best job you can have,” Duke recalled. “Getting selected was really an honor.”
For years, Duke trained for his mission to the moon. In 1969, he served as a capsule communicator (CapCom) for the Apollo 11 mission. Three years later, it was Duke’s turn. He was the Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 16 mission.
“As soon as we landed, we went straight to work,” he said.
They were there to collect rock samples from the lunar surface.
“We felt at home right away and were very comfortable,” Duke remembered.
Duke spent 20 hours exploring the moon’s surface, but he left something special behind -- a family portrait. He was able to say he brought his family to the moon.
He said he can’t wait to see what the next generation of South Carolinians will accomplish. He’s looking forward to seeing one on the moon or even Mars.
“Keep your eyes open and take advantage of the opportunities you are given,” he said.
The Apollo 16 mission was Duke’s only space flight. He retired from NASA in 1975.
