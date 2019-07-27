Member of WTOC family needs bone marrow transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A member of the WTOC family, who practically grew up in our newsroom, is battling a rare blood disease right now.
Matthew Glicken was diagnosed with Aplastic anemia in December. Essentially, your body stops making new blood cells.
His immune system is weak, so he wears a face mask and isn’t able to leave the house.
Matthew needs a bone marrow transplant, and his mother is actually his match.
“What can I say? My mom gave me life, she wants to keep me alive,” Glicken said. “It’s been stressful for her, I know, with everything.”
They are traveling to Atlanta for four months to receive the treatment, because the resources are not here in Savannah for this extensive process and recovery.
“[They said] It’ll probably only be a 50 percent match. Well, guess what? I’m a 70 percent match. How that is even possible? I don’t even know, but someone is looking out for us because they said that’s really good for a parent,” Sandy Glicken said.
Matthew’s dad, Mitch Glicken, was a longtime sports director and executive producer at WTOC. He passed away in 2006.
To learn more or donate to the Glicken family, click here.
