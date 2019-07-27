Peterson gets down to fundamentals in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - When Adrian Peterson gives you advice on performing at a high level, you should listen.
That was the lucky opportunity several young athletes got this week in Richmond Hill.
Peterson’s performance skills camp wrapped up Friday evening at DeVaul Henderson Park, giving the campers a chance to have a College Football Hall of Famer break down even the most basic movement.
Today’s work focused on running and footwork.
“A lot of kids play sports, but they don’t know the proper functions, starting with how you run. Knees up. elbows back," it can be a small difference, but when you get in the game, it can make a huge difference.”
Peterson says camps like this are important to him because he never had the opportunity to attend them as a kid. Being able to host them in southeast Georgia is a plus for the Eagle great as well.
“It’s about giving back and staying connected,” Peterson says. “I want to be known as more than a football player.”
Peterson’s schedule is about to fill up even more than normal. Georgia Southern kicks off fall camp next Friday in Statesboro, and the Eagles’ Director of Player Development says he’s ready to get going.
He says the Eagles must get better by letting go of 2018′s success.
“The past season is behind us. Each season is a season of it’s own. That’s how you have to treat it,” Peterson says. “These guys can’t go on on how well we did last year because some of those guys are gone. I’m excited. We have a lot of new faces coming in, so I’m excited to see how these guys do.”
The Eagles kick off the 2019 season August 31 at LSU.
