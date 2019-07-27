Savannah-Chatham holds second annual back to school event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah-Chatham Public School students are a little more prepared for the upcoming school year thanks to Saturday's Back to School Expo.
For a second year in a row, the school system offered a "one stop shop" for parents and students to receive all the needed information about the 2019-2020 school year.
"It's unbelievable. It feels like the last day of school was just yesterday," said Dr. Angie Lewis, the senior director of SCCPSS’ office of Career and College Readiness.
Students have a little more than a week before they must head back, which means its crunch time for parents. Dr. Lewis says the school system started offering this expo in order to help parents get all the information they need, like bus routes and free or reduced lunch applications.
"Many times they have to travel from one building to the next, as the superintendent says, SCCPSS expands over 400 miles, so this gives parents an opportunity to come and get the services they need," Dr. Lewis said.
But parents and students weren't the only ones getting prepared for the first day of school. Principals and teachers say Saturday's expo gives them time to get ready as well.
"We have said this is a family affair, like a family reunion. We get to see those who we haven't seen in a while and we get to meet new families," Brandi Brown said.
Brown is gearing up for a new year at a new school.
She's leaving DeRenne Middle School to become the new principal at Windsor Forest Elementary School.
"I get the opportunity to introduce myself and become aware of some of the needs of my students. So, this is an exciting opportunity," Brown said.
Around 11,000 people attended 2018 expo. This weekend, the school system was expecting around 13,000 people.
In order to accommodate the extra crowds, the school system says they added extra computers this year to better assist parents who are ready to get their students back to their books.
"I would say the parents are eager to bring them back, because they've had them all summer. And we are ready for them."
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools begin the school year on Monday, August 5.
