Savannah Fire rescues unconscious woman from Savannah River

Firefighters rescued her near the Waving Girl Statue around 9:30 p.m. A Rescue 1 crew jumped into the water, swam underneath the Riverfront Plaza Dock, and found the unconscious 23-year-old North Carolina woman in the murky water. Firefighters from Engine 3 used Savannah Fire’s small Marine 2 fire boat to pull her out of the water and resuscitate her.