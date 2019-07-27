Savannah Fire rescues unconscious woman from Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue says they rescued an unconscious woman who was stuck underneath a dock in the Savannah River.
Firefighters rescued her near the Waving Girl Statue around 9:30 p.m. A Rescue 1 crew jumped into the water, swam underneath the Riverfront Plaza Dock, and found the unconscious 23-year-old North Carolina woman in the murky water. Firefighters from Engine 3 used Savannah Fire’s small Marine 2 fire boat to pull her out of the water and resuscitate her.
Officials say she was alert and talking when they got her into the ambulance. She was transported to an area hospital by EMS.
There is no word on why she was under the dock or how she got there.
