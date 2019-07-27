SLED investigates deputy involved shooting in Sun City

Beaufort County, SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a deputy involved shooting in Sun City Friday night left one man dead.
Deputies say neighbors in Sun City’s Twinkling Court reported shots fired by a man causing a disturbance.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the first deputy arrived and engaged with the man. Officials say the deputy shot the man who is now dead.
BCSO contacted SLED to investigate the incident. At this time, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and an internal review.
The identities of the man and deputy have not been released.
WTOC is working to get more details, like what led to this shooting. We will update this story once we get more information.
