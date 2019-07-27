SLED investigates deputy involved shooting in Sun City

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly deputy involved shooting in Sun City.
By Zach Logan | July 27, 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:25 AM

Beaufort County, SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a deputy involved shooting in Sun City Friday night left one man dead.

Deputies say neighbors in Sun City’s Twinkling Court reported shots fired by a man causing a disturbance.​

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the first deputy arrived and engaged with the man. Officials say the deputy shot the man who is now dead.​

BCSO contacted SLED to investigate the incident. At this time, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and an internal review. ​

The identities of the man and deputy have not been released.​

WTOC is working to get more details, like what led to this shooting. We will update this story once we get more information.​

