Statesboro rally works to help students overcome bullying

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of families gathered in Statesboro to help students overcome bullying on Saturday.
Organizers held the second annual rally at Mill Creek Park on the weekend before Bulloch County Schools began a new year. Local veteran and counselor Jeff Klare says the idea is getting youngsters the coping skills and ways to avoid bullying. But he says they also want to work with bullies as much as their victims.
“Our concern is that the bullies were probably bullied sometime in their past,” said Jeff Klare. He, along with Amy Kitchings, helped organize the event. “We want to reach them as well. This is all one community. We all live here.”
Attractions included Statesboro’s mayor in the dunking booth as well as volunteers teaching hobbies like martial arts and golf. Organizers have already begun planning for next year.
