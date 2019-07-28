Comfortable weather to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s right along the coast. There is an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour at the beaches, which could lead to higher swells and increased rip currents. Be careful if you plan on getting in the water! The wind is only at 5 to 10 miles per hour inland, where an isolated shower or two will be possible this afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s for most of us after sunset, with cloud cover dissipating overnight.