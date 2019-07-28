Comfortable weather to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s right along the coast. There is an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour at the beaches, which could lead to higher swells and increased rip currents. Be careful if you plan on getting in the water! The wind is only at 5 to 10 miles per hour inland, where an isolated shower or two will be possible this afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s for most of us after sunset, with cloud cover dissipating overnight.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.8′ 6:00PM | 1.5′ 12:00AM | 7.4′ 6:00AM
Monday morning will be comfortable with inland temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Savannah will briefly fall to the upper 60s with lows near 70 along the beaches. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday with highs once again near 90 degrees. There is only an isolated rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday during the midafternoon into the evening, with highs back in the low to mid 90s.
Humidity increases along with our rain chances heading into the second half of the work week as a trough of lower pressure moves our way. This means afternoon showers and thunderstorms become more likely Friday afternoon into the weekend.
The tropics remain quiet, development is not expected over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.