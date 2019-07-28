GDOT to briefly close Effingham roads to finish roundabout construction

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Transportation will be placing the final surface course in the roundabout circle on Sunday evening.
Drivers could experience brief closures at the intersection of Ebenezer, Long Bridge, and Augusta roads. Those closures will begin at 10 p.m. and will last until 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Effingham County district 3 commissioner Jamie DeLoach says the process of the project has been smooth overall. However, he says the reason they're doing the work during this four-hour time span is because there will hopefully be minimal traffic and interruptions.
“We feel that with a roundabout it will definitely allow traffic to continue to flow, it was two stops on each side of the road, this way it will keep all four areas of the road moving continuously so we think it will be a better fit than the two stop signs that were there previously,” DeLoach said.
