Presidential candidate visits Lowcountry voters

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Democratic presidential candidate and best-selling author Marianne Williamson was in the Lowcountry on Saturday afternoon.
She talked about her books and answered questions from voters. She also spoke about Project Angel Food, which she founded in 1989. It's a meals-on-wheels program that serves homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area. We spoke to Williamson about what she wants voters who couldn’t attend to know about her campaign.
"I believe that no matter where I go, that what we are all concerned about is our country. Not just my tribe, my color, my sexuality, my religion,” said Williamson. “The conversation I'm having as a candidate is an American conversation."
Saturday’s event was at the United Church in Beaufort.
