Savannah Bananas slide past Florence RedWolves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas hosted the Florence RedWolves at Historic Grayson Stadium Saturday night.
After the RedWovles jumped out to an early one-nothing lead in the first inning, it was all Bananas after that.
Savannah won by a final score of 9-5, improving their record to 29-14- good for first place in the Coastal Plain League South Region.
The Bananas are currently on a five-game winning streak. The loss puts the RedWolves in third place in the division, eight games back.
The two face off again, this time in Florence on Monday, July 29. First pitch is at 7:00 P.M. EST.
