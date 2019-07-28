SPD investigates two Saturday shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating two shootings that injured two people Saturday night. One shooting ended with a quick arrest by police.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers say a man arrived at Memorial Medical Center with a non life threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the man claims he was previously shot near the Bolton Street area. The investigation is ongoing.
The second shooting happened just before midnight. One person was injured. SPD says their Violent Crimes Task Force was in the area of 33rd and Ash Street when it took place. Officers were able to quickly arrest the suspect who they say is a convicted felon in possession of a gun. The person who was injured is expected to be okay.
WTOC will continue to follow both shootings and update this story.
