ALDI to open its first stores in Savannah, Statesboro and Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - ALDI announced it will open new stores this summer and fall in Statesboro, Pooler and Savannah.
ALDI will hire 50 new employees for those stores, which are set to open this summer and fall. No exact dates have been given yet for the openings.
“We strive to make grocery shopping an enjoyable experience. We combine great food with affordable prices, and we’re excited to enter the Savannah market and show new communities of shoppers what we do best,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We pride ourselves on saving people time and money, and we can’t wait to provide Statesboro, Pooler and Savannah residents with grocery stores that meet their needs.”
ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states.
