Beaufort County judge modifies bond for man charged in February fatal boat crash

“Well, nothing is going to bring Mallory back, but there are other lives out there that we’re hoping through this, her tragedy, senseless tragedy, that will be spared. We want to send a message across, not only to the Lowcountry, but all across this nation, that this is not going to be tolerated, because we’re not the only ones going through this, or that’s went through this, as you already know," Beach said. "That’s what we want to see come out of it, and we want to see God get glorified through this, and the only way is to put our trust in Him, and let Him do the work for us. Speak through our attorneys, and speak to the hearts and minds of the jury if this goes to trial, and hope and pray for the best.”