Beaufort County judge modifies bond for man charged in February fatal boat crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The man facing charges connected to a deadly boat crash in Beaufort County back in February was back in the courtroom Monday.
An attorney for Paul Murdaugh asked a Beaufort County judge to change the conditions of his client’s bond.
At that point, a judge ruled at the request of prosecutors that Murdaugh could not leave the territory of the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Beaufort, Allendale, Hampton, Colleton,and Jasper counties.
Murdaugh also forfeited his passport, and the judge set a personal recognizance bond of $50,000.
Murdaugh's attorney recently filed a motion to modify the bond, to allow his client to travel within the state of South Carolina, mainly so Murdaugh could attend classes at the University of South Carolina in the fall, as well as meet with his Columbia-based lawyers ahead of the trial.
The state asked if that less-restrictive travel condition be granted, that Murdaugh wear a GPS device to track his location or adjust the level of his bond. They also asked that Murdaugh have an alcohol detector on him while at school.
The judge decided to allow Murdaugh to travel throughout the state, but didn't impose any of the restrictions requested by the state.
Family of Mallory Beach, who was killed in the crash, was in the courtroom. They gave their thoughts on the judge’s ruling.
“Basically didn’t catch me by surprise, I guess you could say. We’re still praying and preparing for whatever the future holds. That’s all we can do," said Phillip Beach, Mallory’s father.
Beach explained what he hopes comes out of the court proceedings, should the case go to trial.
“Well, nothing is going to bring Mallory back, but there are other lives out there that we’re hoping through this, her tragedy, senseless tragedy, that will be spared. We want to send a message across, not only to the Lowcountry, but all across this nation, that this is not going to be tolerated, because we’re not the only ones going through this, or that’s went through this, as you already know," Beach said. "That’s what we want to see come out of it, and we want to see God get glorified through this, and the only way is to put our trust in Him, and let Him do the work for us. Speak through our attorneys, and speak to the hearts and minds of the jury if this goes to trial, and hope and pray for the best.”
No trial date has been set.
