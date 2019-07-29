Deputies say suspect on the loose after weekend chase on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to find a wanted man after a chase on Hilton Head Island took place over the weekend.
Investigators say 24-year-old Aaron Greene, who is wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations, ran from deputies Saturday night in a vehicle for the second time in several weeks.
“Aaron Greene has been wanted here on Hilton Head Island for several months," said Major Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say they saw Greene getting into a vehicle with a driver and one other passenger around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off South Forest Beach Drive. When deputies pulled the car over, they saw Greene holding a handgun - not pointed at anyone - in the backseat. With guns drawn, deputies confronted Greene and told him to drop his handgun. Officials say the driver and the other passenger complied with deputies’ instructions, but Greene kept his hand on the gun. As investigators ordered the other two out of the vehicle, they say Greene jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away on South Forest Beach Drive.
Deputies say they chased Greene as he drove around Coligny Circle and onto North Forest Beach Drive, pulling onto Sea Spray Lane, where he crashed into a tree. Greene jumped out and ran toward the beach, where deputies lost sight of him. They set up a perimeter and brought in a dog, but could not find Greene.
Investigators searched the vehicle Greene was driving and found two handguns. Several hours later, they say a resident off Roadrunner Street found a handgun on his porch. It is not known whether that gun is related to this incident, but deputies say it was found in the same direction Greene ran off in.
Deputies say Greene also got away from them on July 19 on the south end of Hilton Head Island. During that incident, he hit another vehicle and injured two people.
“We know that Aaron Greene has a propensity to run from law enforcement. That’s what he does," Bromage said.
The sheriff’s office says Greene is still on the run, and they believe him to be dangerous in certain situations.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.