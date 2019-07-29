Deputies say suspect on the loose after weekend chase on HHI

Officials say they saw Greene getting into a vehicle with a driver and one other passenger around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off South Forest Beach Drive. When deputies pulled the car over, they saw Greene holding a handgun - not pointed at anyone - in the backseat. With guns drawn, deputies confronted Greene and told him to drop his handgun. Officials say the driver and the other passenger complied with deputies’ instructions, but Greene kept his hand on the gun. As investigators ordered the other two out of the vehicle, they say Greene jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away on South Forest Beach Drive.