GRAPHIC: Effingham deputies seek suspect involved in dog shooting

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect responsible for shooting a dog in the face.
A post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Humane Enforcement Facebook page believes the dog was possibly shot on Tunnel Road in Springfield. He has a severe wound on his face as well as different kinds of worms.
A Springfield Police Officer brought the dog to an animal shelter, where a rescue group was able to provide the treatment the animal needed.
If you’re familiar with who is responsible for shooting the dog, please contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Sergeant Williams.
