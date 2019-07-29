Group of Bulloch Co. senior citizens requesting to be exempt from school taxes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of seniors in Bulloch County says senior adults should get a break from paying school taxes.
Dozens of seniors met Monday to determine the details of what they would request. They feel they’ve paid their share over the decades, and now need that savings for other things. They’re trying to figure out what age the tax exemption would start, and if it would include just residences, or adjoining land as well.
What they’re asking is an exemption on the school tax portion of their ad valorem taxes. They say they paid for decades while their children attended schools, and they now need that money for food, medication, and more. They’re not asking for exemption for the taxes that cover roads and public safety, which they say they still use. They feel they’ve paid their share for education.
“We’ve been paying into public education for 30, 40, 50, 60, maybe 70 years," said committee member, Dr. Roger Branch.
The group heard from local State Representative Jan Tankersley. She explained that if the school board agrees to the plan, they must ask state lawmakers to authorize a countywide referendum. That wouldn’t happen until 2020.
The leaders from the meeting will take the feedback they got and form their request to the board at their meeting next week. WTOC will continue to follow this and let you know what happens.
