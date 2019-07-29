Liberty Co. organization working to combat rising number of homeless students

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition says they are making it a priority to help homeless students throughout the county.
The group has partnered with Coastal Electric to collect donations ahead of the new school year.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the number of homeless children in Liberty County has increased by 32 students. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, there were 255 known homeless students. That's 32 more students than the year before.
That's why for the third year in a row, people in the community can drop off items to help children who can't afford back to school items.
Jim McIntosh, President of the Homeless Coalition in Liberty County, says even students living with other families are still classified as homeless.
“It gives us a wider net to go after, in a sense, when we try to provide support to children that are really in need,” McIntosh said. People can go to different locations like Coastal Electric and banks in Liberty County to donate uniforms for these kids."
“So far, we’re up to 200 bags of clothing and that includes uniforms and regular clothing,” McIntosh said.
He says the coalition expanded this year and is now providing support for the Head Start program as well. McIntosh says the clothing will be sorted this weekend and packed into boxes so it can be delivered to schools.
“We allow the schools to do the distribution first,” McIntosh said. “They know who the students are that are in need.”
The organization will be collecting donations until July 31.
