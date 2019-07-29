Monday: Beautiful morning, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a beautiful Monday morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s, under a few clouds.
Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
Sunshine prevails today, with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thundershower. A gradual warming trend and mostly dry weather pattern remain in the forecast through Wednesday, followed by a gradual increase in the risk for showers and storms heading into the weekend.
We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics as a tropical disturbance, Invest 95-L, moves into the southwest Atlantic this weekend. Direct, tropical, impacts remain unlikely.
Have a great day,
Cutter