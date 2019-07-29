Over 100 employers registered for job fair Tuesday at the Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is hosting a free job fair for residents on Tuesday.
Over 100 employers have registered, according to the city. The types of jobs being offered range from nurses, Georgia State troopers, accounting, administrative support, warehouse workers, truck drivers and more.
The job fair will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. and is being held at the Savannah Civic Center.
To help people prepare, the city is offering free classes on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Civic Center. Classes will include interviewing techniques, dressing for success, workplace etiquette and resume assistance.
